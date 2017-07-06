Republican House candidate on a mission to repeal gas tax

Hayes said in the course of the last few sessions, Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, stopped the “Bathroom Bill” from coming to a vote, which would have protected children from adult predators going into their school bathrooms, voted to raise the gas tax and vehicle registration fee $5 per year, voted for Race to the Top, which has financial ties to the implementation of Common Core curriculum, and voted to raise credit card interest rates from 21 percent to 30 percent. He said the votes are a few of the reasons why Hayes announced his campaign against Lynn.

“Over the course of the last year, my opponent has shown she cares more about representing special interest groups than the people of our district. With the state having a $2 billion surplus, and so far this year the state has also collected more than $667 million over projections with seven months left in the year, it is unethical that my opponent sold out our district to Gov. [Bill] Haslam for $2,000 from the JOBS4TN PAC – Haslam’s PAC – to vote for his gas tax and a $5 per year vehicle registration hike. When elected, I will not stop working until the gas tax has been repealed,” said Hayes. “After claiming she would not vote to raise our taxes, my opponent hosted town hall meetings, telling people by raising the gas tax improvements to State Route 109 would be funded, even though the funding was approved in the last session. Either she was unaware this was already approved or she was lying, attempting to gain support for the gas tax. But either way, it is another example of why my opponent is no longer fit to serve as our representative.

“Our campaign will not accept donations from special interest groups, so unlike my opponent, I cannot be bought. We are working for the people of Wilson County, where I was born and raised, and not the special interest groups, which donated nearly $41,000 to my opponent’s last campaign.”

Hayes announced he plans to run for state House in District 57 and said the main reasons for announcing his campaign were to help families who are struggling because of establishment politicians and special interest groups benefiting from back-room deals while hurting the public, the gas tax, and to protect the children of the community.

For more information on the Hayes campaign, visit jeremyhghayes.com.