County commission discusses budget

Several aspects of the proposed budget were discussed among the commissioners, including needs in education, public safety and tourism.

Last year’s budget ended with revenues exceeding expectations by about $2 million, according to Aaron Maynard, county finance director.

The fund balance June 30, 2018, the last day of the upcoming fiscal year, is projected to be about $8.2 million.

The general fund is expected to grow by about $1.1 million compared to last year, while the list of needs from various county departments is at about $1.5 million.

“If every [department] gets what they ask for this year, that would be the first time it has happened,” Maynard said. “There will be some things that won’t be approved.”

Among the needs requested this year are new Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers, a dispatcher for the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and a full-time employee in the tourism department. Currently, the tourism department has a part-time employee, and if the request were approved, that position would become full time.

The school system’s budget has not yet been presented to the county, and upcoming budget meetings will focus on the budget. Maynard said he expects to have a better idea of the school’s budget within the next week.

According to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, the education committee will meet July 13, and he said if it is ready, the committee would review the school system’s budget at that time.

Maynard said he did not ask individual department heads to attend the meeting to answer questions because he was concerned some of them may not have been available right after a holiday weekend.

The Budget Committee and the commission will meet again in July to discuss the budget, which will likely be considered for approval in August.