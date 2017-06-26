Residents provide input during Hartmann visioning workshop

The meeting began with a short presentation from some of the planners working on the gateway project.

“The most important thing is we want to hear from you,” said Kevin Guenther, of Ragan-Smith Associates, who is project manager on the study.

The presentation included demographics on the area and the current makeup of the South Hartmann Drive area, which stretches from West Main Street to Highway 231 and includes about 3,000 acres of land directly attached or close to South Hartmann Drive.

Guenther said the future of the area could go in several different directions, as it is already a varied area with commercial and residential developments either in place or under construction, and several large pieces of land are for sale.

After the presentation, residents split into teams, each at a table in the Lebanon High School cafeteria, and worked on individual suggestions for the planners on the project.

Each group of residents worked with one member of the group planning the project, though only residents submitted feedback.

Among the local officials in attendance were Lebanon city councilors Chris Crowell and Rick Bell, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and state Rep. Mark Pody.

Input from residents will be considered in the project. Those who were not present will still have another opportunity to share their thoughts, Guenther said, as there is an open house-style meeting scheduled for this month.

The open house meeting is set for Thursday from 5:30-7:30 pm. also at Lebanon High School. It will begin with a short presentation and then be open for residents to come and go.

At that meeting, some of the suggestions brought up Monday will be discussed.

For more information about the project, visit facebook.com/southhartmanndriveplan.