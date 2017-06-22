Pody appointed to national labor committee

The committee covers state and federal issues related to labor, employment, workforce and cultural affairs. It educates Congress and federal agencies about state concerns related to federal actions that impact states, based on policy positions adopted by them through the NCSL’s process; the group also enables legislators and legislative staff to learn about and share information regarding policy options considered in other states.

“It is a great honor to be appointed by Speaker Harwell to this high-ranking committee,” said Pody, R-Lebanon. “Tennessee is leading the charge when it comes to job growth and economic success; I look forward to sharing information about some of the policies that are working in our state and also gaining additional perspective that will help me become a more effective lawmaker.”

Pody’s term started immediately and is set to expire Jan. 1, 2019.

“I know Rep. Pody will be a tremendous asset to the Labor and Economic Effectiveness Committee,” Harwell said. “This group is charged with helping our state achieve its labor and economic goals, something about which Rep. Pody is very knowledgeable. His expertise in this area will serve the committee well.”

Pody serves as vice-chairman of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee and House Insurance and Banking Committee.

Pody can be reached by email at rep.mark.pody@capitol.tn.gov or by phone at 615-741-7086.