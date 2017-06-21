Watertown council finds alcohol ordinances ‘complicated’

On Tuesday, the council inched closer to new laws that deal with alcohol sales in the city. The council effectively passed one ordinance on first reading that would allow the city to issue permits for on-site consumption, letting restaurants serve beer if they receive a permit. The ordinance passed on a 4-1 vote with Mayor Mike Jennings voting no, but will not take effect until another ordinance regarding beer sales in restaurants is passed. The beer sales ordinance was deferred Tuesday night on a 4-1 vote with Jennings also voting no.

“We are dealing with something that is complicated,” said Alderman Kristie Cantrell.

A third ordinance that deals with liquor store regulations was also considered. The council discussed where liquor stores could operate, specifically focusing on deleting the term public library from a list of places such as churches and schools near where a liquor store wouldn’t be allowed to operate.

Jennings was opposed to deleting the public library because he wouldn’t like to see people walking around the square with liquor in their hand with children coming in and out of the library. It was pointed out the ordinance already said no liquor store could operate in a historic district, and the square is a historic district.

Ultimately, the liquor store ordinance was also deferred on a 4-1 vote with Alderman Tom Nix voting no. Nix said he voted no because little progress was made on the ordinances due to several deferrals.

In other business, the council also passed the city’s new fiscal-year budget on first reading, as well as a continuing budget resolution to carry the budget past July 1.

“We have had a good year in general fund, and our sales tax has come in well above projections, so that is a good thing,” said Jennings, who noted sales tax revenues were at about $180,000 with one month left to add to the year. The projected sales tax revenue was $148,000.

The new budget will likely pass at the council’s next meeting July 18.

Watertown Volunteer Fire Chief John Jewell said work was recently completed on fire trucks, and he hopes the repairs will improve the city’s ISO rating later in the year. ISO ratings determine insurance rates for homeowners.

Jewell also said the department started sleepovers at the station of between two to four people on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He said he hoped the sleepovers would improve response time, as well as the number of responders, on calls.

“It’s slowly working, but I don’t see a racehorse opportunity there,” Jewell said.