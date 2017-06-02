Public input sought for Hartmann Drive

The corridor study area includes the portion of South Hartmann Drive that connects Highway 231 to the West Main Street gateway through the Interstate 40 interchange.

The nine-month planning study will map out potential land uses, explore a potential development scenario, identify cultural and environmental resources along the corridor, identify possible infrastructure improvements and make market recommendations based on demand for potential uses.

The visioning workshop will take place June 26 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and the open house will take place June 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Both meetings will take place at Lebanon High School at 500 Blue Devil Blvd.

The purpose of the visioning workshop is to hear and document what citizens and stakeholders want to see in the study area.

Workshop participants will work together around large maps in small groups at tables on exercises to help identify ideas, opportunities and challenges in the study area.

At the end of the workshop, each table will share ideas with the entire room of participants. Work from the visioning workshop will be included and used to help formulate the study’s results and deliverables, which include a future land use plan, a development scenario, potential industrial, civic and cultural uses, possible infrastructure improvements and market recommendations based on retail and residential uses.

The purpose of the open house is to present preliminary information to the community and receive feedback. The open house will feature a come-and-go format with a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees will move around the room to view and comment at a series of information stations that will be staffed with a planner and a note-taker. All comments will be logged and shared with the consulting team to be used in further defining and refining the plan.

The South Hartmann Drive corridor study steering committee kicked off its work in March with a meeting at Town Hall.

“We think is a corridor that has a lot of potential and we look forward to seeing the plan that’s shaped out of it. That plan is going to be shaped by the steering committee and the public. It’s not just a plan that the consultants are going to produce,” said Kevin Gunther with Ragan-Smith Associates and project manager for the study.

The study, which covers South Hartmann Drive from West Main Street to Highway 231, includes about 3,000 acres of land directly attached to or close to South Hartmann Drive.

Ragan-Smith officials met with South Hartmann stakeholders – business owners, developers and landowners – and discussed the issues they see involving the corridor. Gunther said some of the top issues and visions included: creating a gateway for Lebanon; recognizing and enhancing the area’s natural features; providing more residential options besides single-family dwellings; bringing retail and office to the corridor; and promoting and connecting the corridor to the Lebanon Municipal Airport and Music City Star, among others.

“This work has to be a compelling vision. It has to be a compelling plan that people want to take and work with it. It has to be a call to action, otherwise it’s just a document that gets thrown in the file and is of no value whatsoever. I think the mayor wants us to spend the money on this activity to create something that produces a product that makes Lebanon better than it is today,” said steering committee member Mack McCluskey.