Bill Haslam: Tax cuts plus better roads and bridges plus manufacturing jobs

Here are a few specifics on the bill:

It cuts the tax on groceries from 5 percent to 4 percent starting July 1, saving Tennesseans nearly $120 million annually on their grocery bills.

It includes $113 million in tax cuts for our manufacturers, making Tennessee more competitive as we’re out recruiting jobs to locate or expand here.

It increases the gas tax 6 cents per gallon and the diesel tax 10 cents per gallon, phased in over three years, and all new revenue goes only to address our transportation needs.

And it means 962 projects in all 95 counties, both urban and rural, and $70 million annually in increased revenue for counties and $35 million annually in increased revenue for cities.

I want to thank Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris and Reps. Barry Doss and Bill Dunn for their incredible work carrying the legislation.

Speaking of roads – as you drive to work, school or home each day, chances are a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker did something to make your trip better. In 2016, three of those employees lost their lives in the line of duty in tragedies that could have been prevented.

On April 5, after J.R. Roger’s 5-year-old son added his father’s name to TDOT’s fallen worker memorial, TDOT announced a new safety campaign, asking motorists to Work With Us. When you see a TDOT vehicle, tow truck, or any first responder on the side of the road – move over and slow down. It can literally mean the difference between life and death. Work with us. Together, we can increase safety for those who work and drive on Tennessee roads.

On April 3, we welcomed the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women to the State Capitol and headed up to Robertson County to celebrate their efforts in recruiting Tennessee Promise mentors.

On April 4, I met with Pearl Harbor survivor, Navy Lt. Jim Downing.

On April 10, Crissy and I played host to children from North Head Start in Nashville for our seventh annual Easter Egg Roll at the Tennessee Residence.

On April 14, Crissy and I participated in “Good Friday Nashville” at the Bridgestone Arena, uniting families and churches from across the state in support of Tennessee Kids Belong, a partner in the Tennessee Fosters campaign.

On April 18, we welcomed attendees at our second ACEs symposium as the state learns how we can address adverse childhood experiences.

I hope you’re doing well, and look forward to hearing any feedback at bill.haslam@tn.gov.

Bill Haslam is governor of Tennessee.