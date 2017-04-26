McKinney bill pulled for year

Last month, The House Criminal Justice Committee approved the bill. Bill sponsor Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said the bill would improve and expedite the state’s exoneration process.

The bill was expected to appear in the House Criminal Justice Committee this week, but Pody, citing lack of support from other legislators, decided to pull the bill, ensuring it would stay alive and possibly resurge next year.

Pody drafted the bill after he became involved in the Lawrence McKinney exoneration process.

McKinney was released in July 2009 after spending 31 years in prison for rape and robbery, crimes a Memphis judge ruled he didn’t commit in 1977 in Memphis. In 2014, a Shelby County judge expunged McKinney’s record with the state.

However, the state has not granted McKinney’s exoneration, which has kept him from applying to receive up to $1 million for wrongful conviction. The state’s parole board did not recommend exoneration for McKinney last year, and the decision now solely rests with Gov. Bill Haslam.

Pody’s bill would remove the need for a parole board hearing and governor approval to be granted exoneration for anyone imprisoned for at least 25 years, and his or her sentence vacated by a judge due to DNA evidence. The person would then be eligible for compensation without input from the parole board or governor.

“I think 25 years is an appropriate time. That’s essentially a man or woman’s working lifetime. It also gives our judges a little more authority,” Pody said earlier this year.

“I have to say as Mr. McKinney’s attorney, I didn’t expect some of the things to happen in this parole hearing that happened. One, I don’t think I’ve ever been in a parole hearing where the prosecutor had vote in the conclusion. I call him a prosecutor because he is a member of the board, but he certainly acted that way,” said Lowery, speaking of parole board member Tim Gobble, who conducted the hearing.

In his role as conductor, Gobble led the questioning about various things involved in the case, and even McKinney’s criminal record before the incident in 1977. Questions regarding the night of the incident surrounded McKinney and other suspect’s conflicting reports of where they were before and during the time of the crime.

The board also questioned evidence used in McKinney’s re-trial, with Gobble keying in on “missing” evidence, specifically a second piece of DNA evidence and vaginal swab results. The first and third pieces of evidence excluded McKinney as a possible suspect, according to Lorna McClusky, McKinney’s defense attorney with the Innocence Project.