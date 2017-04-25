Council nixes property tax decrease

The council agreed to pull Mayor Bernie Ash’s proposed 3-cent property tax decrease after discussion on how to fully staff the future Lebanon Fire hall, further staff the Lebanon Police Department and prevent similar situations the city faced in 2009 during a recession.

Ash said the tax cut would remove approximately $300,000 from the city’s budget, but said other measures would make up the difference, along with the costs of city projects, including the west side park.

The different measures include establishing impact fees of $900 for new single-family residential units and $1,000 for multi-family residential units, among other fees.

“You don’t cut your base when you’re growing,” Councilor Fred Burton said.

“Now we have the opportunity to give [taxpayers] some relief,” Ash said.

Councilor Chris Crowell said he didn’t favor the idea of relying on a non-reliable funding source when growth could and would stop in the county eventually.

“In 2009, there were multiple months where there were zero building permits issued. How much revenue do you get by multiplying by zero? Zero. We’re talking about going from a reliable source of income to a less reliable source,” Crowell said.

Councilor Rob Cesternino said he did not favor attaching the property tax rate to the value of residents’ homes.

“When we set it at .6075, we said based on services we provide, this is the rate. We didn’t tie it to the value of your home,” he said.

“You can’t keep fiddling with the numbers and expect your income to stay the same. It’s ridiculous to do it that way,” Councilor Tick Bryan said. “My philosophy is to never mess with the rate. If you set a rate and your property value goes up, you pay more. If your property value goes down, you pay less. What you’re paying is based on the value of your property.”

The council also agreed to staff the new Lebanon Fire Hall with full-time staff, a move that departed from its previous agreement of having nine full-time and six part-time staffers.

“You’re talking about basically $300,000 to move those six from part-time to full-time,” Lebanon Finance Commissioner Robert Springer said.

Cesternino led the push to add three additional police officers to the seven already budgeted for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Crowell again questioned funding the staff through the impact fees.

“All of us in here were alive in 2009. I can tell you from being in the finance industry in 2009 there months that not only did we do no construction loans, there were zero building permits issued for the month, so that’s zero revenue. This is not guaranteed month in and month out,” he said.

“What happens when building slows down, which it will,” Councilor Rick Bell said.

The group also debated adding an additional person to the city’s planning department, with Burton and Cesternino against the move, citing issues with communication from the department.

Burton, along with Councilor Joey Carmack, said they had heartburn about a lack of communication from the department on projects, including a development adjacent to the Johnson Heights subdivision.

“I understand about some personal issues, but the work in the City of Lebanon Planning Office is there. You talked about raising fees and that’s because of growth. Everything starts in the planning office,” Lebanon Pubic Works Director Jeff Baines said.

Cesternino said the council’s repeated pleas to be informed on planning items in their respective wards have not been followed.

“There’s a disconnect in feeling that you’re a stakeholder in that organization. You’re essentially being told what’s going to happen. You’re not getting that buy-in. Like Fred said, there’s been a couple of times we’ve been sandbagged. We consistently ask for phone calls if it affects our ward and we still don’t get those phone calls,” Cesternino said.

“Two people can’t get that done. They can’t be your personal representatives and I’m being respectful when I say that,” Baines said.

“We still need the position. We’re not going to solve the problem in the [planning department] by not funding them,” Ash said.

“I’m not taking a shot at [Carmack] by any means, but I think you’ve hit the root of why state law requires a councilperson to be on the planning commission – so at least one person up there is in the planning loop and can explain to the others what’s going on,” City Attorney Andy Wright said.

The group agreed to sit down with planning personnel to discuss communication efforts before moving forward.