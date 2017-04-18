Planning commission discusses university zoning

The rezoning request from university staff would rezone about 4.95 acres of property near the school to university campus. The university currently uses the properties near the main campus.

The properties include 233 and unaddressed University Avenue; unaddressed property on South Tarver Avenue; 311 and 315 W. Spring St.; 310 McClain Ave.; 235 Cumberland Drive, 250 and 319 S. Greenwood St., 346 S. Maple St., unaddressed Pennsylvania Avenue; 203 S. Greenwood St.; and 516 W. Spring St.

Permitted uses under university campus zoning include one- and two-family dwellings; dormitories; fraternity and sorority houses; administrative buildings; commercial food and beverage; general retail trade and other things.

Tracey Parks discussed the possible rezoning last month and said many neighbors raised concerns about the possibility of a parking lot in one of the lots.

Joe Gray, Cumberland University vice president for information technology, campus services and security, said the university scratched the idea of a parking lot in one of the lots and started work on placing the parking lot on the main campus.

Gray said the move would unite all Cumberland University satellite properties under the same zoning.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will have its regular meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall.