Task force approves west side park concept plan

“We had an overwhelming turnout at the open house and we received valuable input and comments from citizens of all ages,” said JeniLind Brinkman, oversight task force chairman. “We have incorporated those comments and considered long-term maintenance, upkeep, and future additions to the park. We look forward to approval of the final conceptual design by the Lebanon City Council.”

The council approved a loan agreement for up to $5 million for the park last year after Councilor Rick Bell and his family donated 15 acres for the park in the Hamilton Springs development.

Brinkman said last month’s meeting was an opportunity for residents to highlight their favorite potential components of the park, which were taken into consideration for the final conceptual plan.

The preliminary plans called for a splash play area, fitness stations, playgrounds, an approximately 90-yard green space, dog parks and walking trails, which Brinkman said was non-negotiable.

“That is going to stay in the design. Everybody wants to get out and moving and we need to as a nation. We wanted a safe place that we could walk and move,” said Brinkman, who said the group unanimously agreed on the walking trails and dog parks.

She said sloped areas would feature components that work with the angles, such as a small amphitheater, while flat areas would feature compatible aspects, such as a dog park.

Design consultant Lose & Associates will now proceed to the design development phase. In this phase, the design of park elements and the required park infrastructure will proceed to a preliminary level and a preliminary opinion of probable cost will be prepared and presented to the Lebanon City Council.

Following the design development phase, the construction document phase will begin. During this phase, final construction documents and a final opinion of cost will be prepared and presented to the Lebanon City Council.

Once approved, the construction documents will be used to bid the project.