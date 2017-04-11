IRS offers online tax filing for free

The first method is to file paper forms personally. The only payment required is the postage it takes to send the forms to the IRS. Depending on the tax situation of the individual, it can be simple to read the instructions on the appropriate tax form, fill in the blanks and send it. With paper filing, however, there is a chance of mistakes and missing out on deductions, so the irs.gov website also has a way to fill in forms and file online for free. The Free File service guides users through the process and helps to maximize deductions.

The IRS teamed up with some private tax preparation companies to provide the service to anyone who made $64,000 or less in 2016, which turns out to be about 70 percent of taxpayers. Companies that participate donate their tax preparation products to the government, so Free File comes at no cost to the government or the taxpayer.

Since the program began in 2003, more than 48 million taxpayers have securely filed their taxes online through Free File – saving more than $1.3 billion in tax preparation costs while maximizing money back.

To use Free File, visit irs.gov/uac/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.