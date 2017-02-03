City proclaims ‘General Aviation Appreciation Month’

“General aviation and the Lebanon Municipal Airport have an immense economic impact on Lebanon and Tennessee boasts a robust network of 79 public commercial and general aviation airports, serving more than 12,000 pilots and 4,000 general aviation aircrafts,” the proclamation read.

“General aviation not only supports Tennessee’s economy, it improves overall quality of life by supporting emergency medical and healthcare services, law enforcement, firefighting and disaster relief and by transporting business travelers to their destinations quickly and safely.”

The Alliance for Aviation Across America commended Mayor Bernie Ash for his support of aviation and the city’s proclamation.

“Mayor Ash’s proclamation helps highlight the economic benefits and valuable service that general aviation provides to the City of Lebanon and the State of Tennessee,” said Selena Shilad, Executive Director of the Alliance for Aviation Across America. “We sincerely thank the Mayor and the City of Lebanon for recognizing this vital industry.”

In Tennessee, general aviation contributes more than $2.5 billion to the state’s economy each year, according to the group.