Ag Center may get train stop

Hutto said the discussions have simply been exploratory, but there could be opportunities to make the stop a reality.

“There has been some conversation with Homeland Security about doing a train stop in front of the Ag Center, preferably over in the corner. That has been talked about as a way of an evacuation piece for Nashville since we have an Expo Center now that could house some of those folks. Homeland Security is what we’re hoping would pay for that,” said Hutto, during Tuesday’s Wilson County Ag Committee meeting.

Hutto said the train stop could also be a big benefit to the Ag Center, Expo Center and Wilson County Fair.

“Now, it could be a regular train stop, as well. The second thing is it could bring people out of Nashville to get off here and come to events at the Expo Center or the Ag Center. That’s in the works. It’s been talked about,” Hutto said.

If the stop were to come to fruition, it would be the second addition to the Music City Star’s current Wilson County services.

The Nashville Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee a $1.6 million federal grant to fund the completion of Hamilton Springs Station, a rail stop at the heart of the emerging Hamilton Springs development.

Hamilton Springs is the first community in Middle Tennessee that has planned, designed and built a traditional neighborhood “village” with residences and businesses centered by a train station. It emphasizes the use of transportation modes other than cars, which is a key feature of transit-oriented developments.

Hutto said a train stop at the Ag Center could help attract visitors from Nashville during the Wilson County Fair, which received more awards recently. The fair took home 18 awards at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions contest program, which featured more than 1,468 entries judged by more than 50 industry experts.

Wilson County Fair total attendance for 2016, which included season pass holders, was 467,236.