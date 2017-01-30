Pody drafts bill to speed up exoneration

Pody had previously said he planned to introduce legislation that would improve and, somewhat, expedite the state’s exoneration process. Pody pointed to Lawrence McKinney’s situation as motivation for the bill.

McKinney was released in July 2009 after spending 31 years in prison for rape and robbery, crimes a Memphis judge ruled he didn’t commit in 1977 in Memphis. In 2014, McKinney’s record with the state was finally expunged by a Shelby County judge.

However, the state has not granted McKinney’s exoneration, which has kept him from applying to receive up to $1 million for wrongful conviction. The state’s parole board did not recommend exoneration for McKinney last year.

The governor has ultimate power to exonerate people wrongly convicted, however, Pody said the governor rarely goes against the parole board’s recommendation and typically acts on exonerations at the end of a term.

Pody’s bill would remove the need for a parole board hearing and governor approval. Under the bill, anyone imprisoned for at least 25 years and that person’s sentence is vacated by a judge due to DNA evidence would be eligible for compensation without input from the parole board or governor.

“We’re moving along, and I think this bill is in decent shape,” said Pody, who added if the bill’s language was too vague, it could come with a large fiscal note, which would make passage difficult.

“I think 25 years is an appropriate time. That’s essentially a man or woman’s working lifetime. It also gives our judges a little more authority,” Pody said.

McKinney’s exoneration hearing last year ended with frustration expressed from Pody and McKinney’s attorneys David Raybin and Jack Lowery, at the hearing’s process and procedures.

“I have to say as Mr. McKinney’s attorney, I didn’t expect some of the things to happen in this parole hearing that happened. One, I don’t think I’ve ever been in a parole hearing where the prosecutor had vote in the conclusion. I call him a prosecutor because he is a member of the board, but he certainly acted that way,” said Lowery, speaking of parole board member Tim Gobble, who conducted the hearing.

In his role as conductor, Gobble led the questioning about various things involved in the case, and even McKinney’s criminal record before the incident in 1977. Questions regarding the night of the incident surrounded McKinney and other suspect’s conflicting reports of where they were before and during the time of the crime.

The board also questioned evidence used in McKinney’s re-trial, with Gobble keying in on “missing” evidence, specifically a second piece of DNA evidence and vaginal swab results. The first and third pieces of evidence excluded McKinney as a possible suspect, according to Lorna McClusky, McKinney’s defense attorney with the Innocence Project.

Gobble said the evidence included a “big gaping hole,” and DNA evidence is not conclusive for guilt or innocence.

“I think a lot of irrelevant evidence was allowed in the hearing that had nothing to do with whether this man should have been exonerated. I think what they’ve done is disregard DNA evidence, which is recognized in our court system,” Lowery said.

“Everybody has said if he was convicted of that crime today, he wouldn’t have gotten 31 years. I just don’t think justice was carried out in his instance at all, and it’s cost him his life,” said Pody earlier this year. “I don’t think the parole board did him right, and I think, because he lives in my district, I have to fight for him. When there’s that miscarriage of justice, and somebody like me is in a position to fix it, I think it’s my obligation to do it.”