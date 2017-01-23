Legislator pushes for $15 minimum wage

Hardaway, who has heavily pushed for a Tennessee minimum wage since 2015, since Tennessee is one of the few states in the country that has not set a minimum wage and follows the federal minimum wage.

Hardaway’s latest bill would seek to more than double the state’s current minimum wage of $7.25. The bill calls for: a $15 minimum wage; $4.74 per hour for any employee in the hotel, motel, tourist or restaurant industry that is tipped; and $6.15 per hour for any employee compensated by gratuities.

The bill is not Hardaway’s first attempt to push a bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage. In 2015, his minimum wage bill died in a House subcommittee. That bill called for an $8.15 minimum wage by July 2015, $9.60 minimum wage by July 2016 and $10.10 minimum wage by July 2017.

However, the Employment Policies Institute released an analysis of the effects of a $10.10 minimum wage in Tennessee, and found that more than 19,000 jobs would be lost statewide from such a move.

The study was based on Census Bureau data, and the methodology allowed the researchers to pinpoint which demographics would be most affected by the proposed wage hike.

They found women would make up roughly half of the job loss, accounting for 51 percent of the total (9,958 jobs).

Analyzing the household characteristics of those impacted by the proposed wage hike, the researchers found that a move to $10.10 would be poorly targeted and instead favor higher income families.