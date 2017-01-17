Legislator pulls ‘junk food’ bill

Rep. Shelia Butt, R-Columbia, pulled her bill Tuesday after she said she discovered it would take an “act of Congress” to make any changes to the state’s SNAP program.

Under the bill, EBT card recipients would not be able to buy food that is high in calories, sugar and fat without any nutritional value, including, but not limited to, soda, ice cream, candy, cookies, cakes and similar items, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Many states over the years have asked for a waiver to be able to make changes to the program and not one has ever been granted. That being the case, I have decided not to run the legislation at this time,” Butt said in a press release Tuesday. “There is a new administration coming in Washington on Friday and there is the real possibility that state’s rights will be recognized to run their own states, their own programs, defend their own Constitutions and spend their money without hundreds of strings attached from the federal government.”

The bill also established penalties for those that knowingly violate the restrictions. Penalties included $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation and $5,000 for the third and subsequent violations.

The bill also stated a person, business, agent or employee cannot accept public assistance benefits for the food high in calories, sugar and fat. The same penalties apply to businesses.

The appropriate district attorney general could have also brought action to suspend the business licenses and permits of the person or business entity for one year.

In Wilson County, 11,305 residents and 5,279 households received SNAP benefits as of November, the last date available for the statistic.

“In the meantime, [House Bill 43] has generated much discussion across the state and even into other states as well. I, personally, hope we would all make good choices and encourage each other to do so. If and when we don’t, it becomes very costly for our health, our health care and the health care of our families,” Butt said.