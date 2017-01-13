House creates sexual harassment committee

The Workplace Discrimination and Harassment Subcommittee, which falls under the House Ethics Committee, will have the ability to conduct investigations of sexual harassment and recommend necessary actions against members. The office of the Director of Legislative Administration initially investigates all sexual harassment allegations.

The committee consists of Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis; Joe Pitts, D-Clarksville; Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountains; and Steve McDaniels, R-Parkers Crossroads.

The group’s investigations would remain private, but it has the ability to subpoena witnesses and take testimony.

The committee’s formation is the latest action in wake of former House member Jeremy Durham’s dismissal from the body. The legislature created a new sexual harassment policy following Durham’s dismissal and lawmakers are now required to watch a 15-minute training video on sexual harassment.

A special committee conducted an investigation last year that started when two women reported they received unwarranted sexual text messages from Durham. The state revealed the findings of the report, which alleged Durham made sexual contact with 22 women, which ranged from sexual advances to a sexual relationship with a 20-year-old college student. Durham’s alleged victims included lobbyists, Capitol Hill workers, interns and others.

Durham maintained he did not sexually harass any of the individuals in the report, or attempt sexual contact with any of the individuals.

Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, was critical of the investigation and said some legislators felt the investigation was a witch hunt since no formal complaint was filed, and word circulated that those interviewed were questioned about rumors other than those involving Durham.