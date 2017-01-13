Bill takes aim at food stamps

Rep. Shelia Butt, R-Columbia, introduced the bill that would prohibit recipients of EBT cards from using the card to purchase food that is high in calories, sugar and fat.

Under the bill, EBT card recipients would not be able to buy food that is high in calories, sugar and fat without any nutritional value, including, but not limited to, soda, ice cream, candy, cookies, cakes and similar items, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The bill also establishes penalties for those that knowingly violate the restrictions. Penalties include $1,000 for the first violation, $2,500 for the second violation and $5,000 for the third and subsequent violations.

The bill also states a person, business, agent or employee cannot accept public assistance benefits for the food high in calories, sugar and fat. The same penalties apply to businesses.

The appropriate district attorney general may bring an action to suspend the business licenses and permits of the person or business entity for one year.

In Wilson County, 11,305 residents and 5,279 households received SNAP benefits as of November, the last date available for the statistic.