Leaders named for 2017 state assembly

Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, took the helm Tuesday as the 87th Speaker of the Senate and Tennessee Lt. Governor. He replaces Ron Ramsey, who did not seek re-election after being elected Lt. Governor in 2007.

“There’s no one individual who’s the Senate and we all are the Senate and we all will move forward together. Over the last 10 years, Tennessee has developed a very strong reputation for efficiency and fiscal responsibility,” said McNally, who said he was humbled by his election.

McNally is a 1962 Oak Ridge High School (Memphis), Memphis State University and University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy graduate. He has been a hospital pharmacist since 1978.

McNally was a Tennessee House member from the 91st through 94th General Assemblies and has served in the Senate since the 95th General Assembly. He was a member of the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee and former chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

“Tennessee has certainly thrived in recent years, despite the downturn in the economy and it’s really become a much greater state with the service that you have given it,” McNally said of his colleagues.

Down the hall, the Tennessee House selected Beth Harwell, R-Nashville, to return to her position as Speaker of the House. It will be Harwell’s fourth term as Speaker of the House.

“Does it increase the sixe of government? Does it make it easier to start and operate a business in Tennessee? Does it keep us moving forward in educational reform to better meet the needs of the 21st Century? By asking these three questions and working together, this body, along with the Senate and Gov. Bill Haslam, have accomplished much since 2010 when I first became speaker,” Harwell said.

She touted the state’s education, economic and business gains since that time, but said work still remains.

“We’ve accomplished a great deal, but there’s more to do. This year, I want you to continue to ask those three questions on every piece of legislation and join me on maintaining the priorities of our great state,” she said.

Haslam posted a congratulatory tweet for the two leaders after their election.

“Congratulations to [McNally] and [Harwell]. I look forward to working together with the 110th General Assembly for Tennessee,” said Haslam, who is in his last term as governor.

In the Senate, Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, began her seventh general assembly in the body after serving three in the Tennessee House. Beavers, District 17 representative, serves Wilson, Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon and Smith counties.

In the House, Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, return to their District 46 and District 57 seats, respectively.

Pody was first elected to his position in 2010, and he has served as vice chair of the Consumer and Human Resources Committee, as well as serving on the Insurance and Banking Committee. This will be Pody’s fourth term representing state District 46.

Lynn has served on the Finance, Ways and Means committee, as well as serving as the chair of the Consumer and Human Resources committee. Lynn first served four terms for District 57 from 2002-2010, and was elected again in 2012 and 2014 for two-year terms.