New laws take effect Sunday

Rep. Mark Body, R-Lebanon, and Sen. Mae Beavers, R-Mt. Juliet, sponsored the bill that will reduce the cost of lifetime handgun permits for Tennessee residents from $500 to $200 for existing permit holders. The lifetime permit will be $315 for new applicants.

“I feel $500 is a little bit higher than what it should be,” Pody said earlier this year. “I want it to be more of a realistic figure. The state doesn’t have that much invested.”

The lifetime handgun carry permit will not expire and be valid for the life of the permit holder unless the permit holder no longer meets the requirements for a permit.

The department will conduct a criminal history record check every five years.

Another law will require graduating high school seniors in the state to take a U.S. civics test prepared by the local education agency that will consist of between 25-50 questions taken from the civil test administered by the U.S. citizenship and immigration services.

An amendment to the bill does not make passage a requirement for graduation. Some students with an individualized education plan in place will not be required to take the test.

In order to pass, a student must correctly answer 70 percent of the questions.

Another law will create a new sentencing enhancement factor for any defendant that committed robbery, aggravated robbery or especially aggravated robbery on the premises of a licensed pharmacy in order to obtain, sell give or exchange a controlled substances or other illegal drugs.

Another law makes a person who commits vehicular homicide where alcohol or drugs were involved ineligible for probation.

For a list of other laws taking effect, visit capitol.tn.gov/legislation/publications/effective%2001-01-2017.pdf.