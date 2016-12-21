Commission rezones land for Empower Me Center

The group rezoned about 26 acres of unaddressed land on South Hartmann Drive to commercial service at the request of Jim Agee on behalf of Empower Me Day Camp.

“We are very excited about this first step in the process to make this beautiful piece of land our home,” said Michelle Hill, Empower Me executive director. “We are in phase one to raise money to purchase the land, perform site work needed, build two cottages to operate our programs out of and build the splash pad and adaptive playground for our individuals to enjoy.”

A handful of Empower Me supporters voiced their opinions about the group and the potential new home.

“My daughter started with Empower Me when she was 5, and she in now 17. She loves attending the summer camp and going to the various other events. She considers this place her home,” said Mary Lee Burkett, parent of Emily.

“Empower Me not only provides a wonderful place for kids, it allows their parents to be able to work. Without it, some of our employees would have to take off during the summer to care for their children. Empower Me helps these parents stay employed and offers a wonderful summer for these kids to enjoy,” said Genco vice president of operations Mark Pennimen.

Ward 4 Councilor Rick Bell, who also serves on the Empower Me board of directors, said he believed it was time for the group to have a permanent home after it operated from the James E. Ward Agricultural Center since its inception. The group was unable to use the facility this summer due to the Wilson County Expo Center construction.

The group also terminated its contract to buy land on Carver Lane earlier this year.

The group announced plans last year to build a state-of-the-art facility on about 16.5 acres.

The new facility will consist of a 37,000-square-feet community recreational building, recreational sports complex, complete with a splash pad, playgrounds, sports court and the Miracle Baseball Field. It will also house independent living cottages on the property.

Hill said the center would allow the group to serve more than 200 special needs children each week during the summer and thousands through year-round programs.

“The location will change, but the wonderful plans that Mike Wrye and his fantastic team as Lose & Associates have put together have not. That piece of land will be the piece of land that we are meant to be on to change lives. Our story has always been about meeting the needs of our campers and families,” Hill said earlier this year.

The rezoning will go before the Lebanon City Council next month. For more information on Empower Me, visit empowermecenter.com.