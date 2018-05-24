Romero Valverde shoots 77 for Phoenix

Starting on hole No. 1, Romero Valverde carded eight straight pars to begin her round before a bogey at No. 9. The Palafrugell, Spain, native posted two pars and two bogeys to start the back nine before netting her only birdie of the day on the par-4 13th hole. She made a bogey at 15 and a double bogey on No. 16, ending the round with two pars for a 77.

Burgdorf bogeyed the first hole but collected three pars and then a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole. The Ashland, Ohio, native doubled No. 6 and posted a bogey at the eighth for 39 on the front nine. She had more trouble on the back side with three pars, four bogeys and two doubles, shooting an 83 for a two-day total of 164.

Strode rebounded on Day Two, improving her score by nine strokes with her second-round 83. The Celina native bogeyed No. 1 but made four straight pars before a double at the sixth. She added two more bogeys and a par to finish the first nine. Strode started double-double-bogey on the back side but then put together four straight pars with a birdie at the par-3 17th hole.

Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss registered five pars and four bogeys on the front nine. The Mallorca, Spain, native added four pars and three bogeys on the back, with her only hiccups a triple bogey at No. 12 and a double at No. 18. She posted an 84 in the second round, tying for 68th along with Burgdorf and Romero Valverde with a two-day total of 164.

Senior Morgan Stuckey carded her second straight 92, riding a roller coaster on the scorecard all day. The Milan native recorded three pars, four bogeys and a birdie on the par-5 third hole on the front nine, but she also netted a triple bogey for 42 on the front side. On the back nine, she did not record a par, registering three bogeys, birdies at Nos. 13 and 17 along with three doubles. She also posted an 11 on the par-4 16th hole, finishing with a two-day total of 184.

Cumberland placed 23rd as a team with a two-day score of 667. The team total of 327 on Wednesday was 13 shots better than the first round, but the Phoenix missed the 36-hole cut in the event.

Daniel named 2018 NAIA Scholar-Athlete

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland junior Garrett Daniel was named a 2018 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete last week, as announced by the national office during the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships.

Student-athletes must be a junior or senior and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award. Daniel posts a 3.60 GPA in Accounting. A total of 180 student-athletes from 84 institutions were honored by the NAIA.