Wilson Central-grad wins GMAC, qualifies for NCAAs

Trevecca Nazarene freshman Blain Turner (middle), a 2017 Wilson Central graduate, holds his trophy for winning the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships last week, giving him a school-record three wins this season. He is the G-MAC scoring league leader, had six top-10 finishes and maned first-team all-conference. He is also the Trojans’ Freshman of the Year and owns the school record for par or better rounds in a season with 11. Turner also qualified as one of 32 individuals for the NCAA Division II Men’s Championships. He will play in the Central/Midwest Super Reginoal at Findlay (Ohio) Country Club on May 7-9.