Five CU men, four women named All-Mid-South Conference

The two all-conference teams are determined by average scores during the three Mid-South Conference sponsored tournaments throughout the year. Each golfer must participate in five rounds of MSC play to be eligible for the award.

Daniel, a junior, placed ninth at the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational and tied for 12th at the MSC Spring Invitational before finishing third at last week’s conference tournament. The Linden native has a 74.7 scoring average for the academic year and posted his second straight First Team All-MSC accolade.

Gaddes, a freshman, tied for eighth at this week’s conference tournament. The Lebanon native tied for 20th at the MSC Fall Invitational and tied for 14th at the MSC Spring Invitational. He has registered a 77.8 scoring average.

Polston, a senior, tied for 10th at the MSC Spring Invitational three weeks ago and tied for 10th at the conference tournament as well. The Lafayette native has a 76.2 scoring average this academic year. It marks the third consecutive All-Conference honor for Polston, garnering First Team accolades as a junior and Second Team All-MSC as a sophomore.

Williams, another Phoenix senior, placed seventh at the conference tournament with rounds of 74-77-73. The Lafayette native tied for fifth in the MSC Fall Invitational and has posted a 75.9 scoring average.

Wiseman, a redshirt sophomore, came on strong this spring, tying for eighth at the MSC Spring Invitational before tying for 17th in the league tournament. He has registered a 76.9 scoring average.

Four women garner All-MSC accolades

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland women’s golfers Abbey Burgdorf and Ana Laura Pages Preuss were named First Team All-Mid-South Conference while Savanna Strode and Raquel Romero Valverde garnered Second Team All-MSC honors, as announced last week by the league office at the conclusion of the conference tournament.

Burgdorf placed third in the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational and at last week’s conference tournament while finishing ninth in the MSC Fall Invitational. The Ashland, Ohio, native led after the first round of the league tourney and has posted a 78.6 scoring average this academic year. She earned First Team All-Mid-South honors in all four seasons at CU.

Pages Preuss finished fourth at the conference tournament and was 11th at the MSC Spring Invitational. The Mallorca, Spain, native did not play in the MSC Fall Invitational. The sophomore posts a 78.8 scoring average for the Phoenix.

Romero Valverde tied for seventh at the Mid-South Conference Championships and tied for eighth at the MSC Spring Invitational. The Palafrugell, Spain, native also earned Second Team All-MSC honors last season and carries a 79.3 scoring average for CU.

Strode tied for 12th at the conference tournament after a pair of Top 10 showings in the other two MSC events, placing sixth at the MSC Spring Invitational and eighth at the MSC Fall Invitational. The Celina native has garnered Second Team All-MSC accolades in each of the last three seasons and posts an 80.9 scoring average.