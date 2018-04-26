Strode voted MSC Champions of Character award winner

Student-athletes are nominated by their respective coaches and award is voted on by the league’s athletic directors.

Strode earned Second Team All-Mid-South Conference honors as a junior and senior and is a three-time Academic All-Mid-South Conference selection. The Celina native garnered Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete accolades as a junior as well.

She has posted Dean’s List honors in each of her seven previous semesters at Cumberland and carries a 3.60 grade-point-average in Nursing. Strode has volunteered her time in a host of areas during her time at Cumberland, including Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank, All-Sports Camp, Fall Fun Fest for community youth, New Leash on Life animal shelter and the Hot Chocolate 5K run.