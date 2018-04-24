Pages Preuss moves into second, CU women second at MSC Championships — Daniel shoots 69; Phoenix men hold seven-shot lead

The Phoenix trail the University of the Cumberlands by four shots heading into the final round on Wednesday, with teams teeing at beginning at 9:12 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

Pages Preuss started her round at No. 12, collecting two pars before a birdie on the par-5 14th hole. The Mallorca, Spain, native posted three straight birdies to make the turn and had another at No. 2 before recording her second and last birdie of the day on the par-3 second hole.

She netted seven pars over the last eight holes to post the best score of the round, moving her into second place overall, two strokes behind Kaitlyn Riley from the University of the Cumberlands.

Romero Valverde netted six pars and three bogeys on the back nine, beginning at No. 10. The Palafrugell, Spain, native birdied the par-4 first hole and had four pars and four bogeys on the front side, finishing at six-over par 78. She is tied for ninth overall heading into Wednesday.

Senior Abbey Burgdorf got off to a rough start, making four bogeys in the first six holes but also a birdie on No. 14. The Ashland, Ohio, native registered a triple bogey at No. 16 and a double bogey at No. 18 before righting the ship on the front nine. She posted five pars, three bogeys and a birdie on the par-4 eighth hole, shooting an 82. Burgdorf stands third in the individual standings, three shots behind the leader.

Seniors Morgan Stuckey and Savanna Strode each collected a second-round 83. Strode started her round bogey-birdie-bogey and then recorded four pars in the next six holes. The Celina native had double bogeys at Nos. 3 and 9 and added three more pars, tying for 11th overall heading into the final round.

Stuckey collected four straight pars to begin her round before a double bogey at No. 17. The Milan native registered four pars and nine bogeys over the last 13 holes for the 83, putting her in 16th place.

Junior Anna Leigh Cleveland, playing as an individual, shot an 86 in the second round, netting seven pars and eight pars. The Lebanon native stands 24th entering the final round.

Daniel shoots 69; Phoenix men hold seven-shot lead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Junior Garrett Daniel carded a three-under par 69 and Cumberland shot even par as a team and holds a seven stroke lead after the second round of the Mid-South Conference Men’s Golf Championships here Tuesday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Cumberland leads by seven shots over the University of the Cumberlands heading into Wednesday’s final round, which will begin at 9:12 a.m. at the 10th hole. The Patriots are the only team within 16 shots of the Phoenix after two rounds.

Daniel carded his second straight round under par, though his round started bogey-birdie-bogey on holes 2-4. The Linden native finished with seven birdies in the round, reeling off four along with three pars in an eight-hole stretch on the back nine. He ended the round with a birdie at the first hole for a 69 and a 36-hole total of 140, four strokes behind the leader, Ben Kendrick from the University of the Cumberlands.

Redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman collected 14 pars in a round of even-par 72, moving him up five spots to a tie for 14 after the second round. The Mt. Juliet native made birdies at Nos. 5 and 8 and bogeys at 7 and 14. He has a two-day total of 152, just three shots from the Top 10.

Freshman Reece Gaddes improved by two strokes in the second round, shooting one-over par 73 for seventh place individually. The Lebanon native recorded a birdie at his first hole, No. 2, before bogeys at three and six. He netted six pars before running into a little trouble on the back nine with three bogeys over a five-hole stretch. Gaddes finished strong, though, posting a birdie at the 17th and an eagle at No. 18.

Senior Zach Polston made a five-shot improvement in the second round, carding a two-over par 74. The Lafayette native shot even par on the front nine with five pars, birdies at No. 5 and 7 and bogeys at the fourth and sixth holes. He carded seven pars and two bogeys on the back side, tying for 16th individually with a two-day score of 153.

Senior Austin Williams registered 12 pars and four bogeys in his round, netting four bogeys and nine pars in his first 13 holes. The Lafayette native birdied the par-4 16th hole and added three more pars before finishing with a double bogey at No. 2 for a five-over 77. He is tied for 12th overall with a 36-hole total of 151, just four strokes from the Top 5.

Junior Dominic Patton, competing as an individual, started his round at No. 9 with a double bogey but made four pars and a birdie over the last five holes. The Chippenham, England, native recorded four consecutive bogeys to end the back nine before finishing with seven pars and a bogey for a second-round 78. He is tied for 26th overall.

Burgdorf leads after first completed round

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Senior Abbey Burgdorf carded a one-over par 73 for the first-round lead and sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss carded a 79, helping Cumberland to a tie for first place in the team standings at the end of the first round Tuesday in the Mid-South Conference Women’s Golf Championships.

The field played nine holes Monday because of rain and lightning and completed the first round Tuesday morning. The remainder of Tuesday will include the second 18 holes in the 54-holes tournament.

Cumberland completed the first round tied with the University of the Cumberlands for first place in the team standings, three shots in front of Lindsey Wilson.

The women teed on the back nine in the opening round, with Burgdorf starting her round at No. 10 with five pars and a bogey before birdies at Nos. 16 and 18 for even par on her first nine. The Ashland, Ohio, native recorded six pars with a birdie at the par-5 second hole and two bogeys for a one-over par 73, two strokes in front of Kaitlyn Riley from the University of the Cumberlands.

Pages Preuss began her round at No. 12 on Monday, registering five bogeys before rain interrupted the round. The Mallorca, Spain, native netted seven pars to finish the 18 hoes, tied for fifth overall but just four shots from second place.

Senior Savanna Strode posted 11 pars in her round six in her first nine holes on Monday. The Celina native added five pars on Tuesday but ended the round with three straight bogeys for an 80, tied for ninth overall.

Sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde carded five bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine but rebounded on Tuesday. The Palafrugell, Spain, native collected five pars and a birdie on the front side, shooting an opening-round 83, tied for 14th.

Senior Morgan Stuckey started slowly with four bogeys and two doubles in the first six holes, but the Milan native picked up two pars before the rain on Monday. She added five pars and a birdie to complete the round, tying for 17th with a first-round 85.

Junior Anna Leigh Cleveland, playing as an individual, posted one par and one birdie (at the par-5 fifth hole) on Monday. The Lebanon native netted two pars and five bogeys to complete the round, carding a 91, tied for 27th.

Daniel places third, CU men lead by three at MSC Championships

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Junior Garrett Daniel shot one-under par 71, senior Austin Williams carded a 74 and Cumberland held the first round lead in the team standings Tuesday in the Mid-South Conference Men’s Golf Championships at Bowling Green Country Club.

Cumberland shot 299 as a team in the first round, three shots ahead of the University of the Cumberlands, four in front of Campbellsville University and five ahead of Lindsey Wilson. The second 18 holes should be completed later Tuesday.

Daniel collected five birdies in his round of 71, placing third individually, four shots in back of Lindsey Wilson’s Callum Blinkhorn and three behind Ben Kendrick from the University of the Cumberlands. The Linden native began his round on Monday with a bogey at No. 2 but registered six pars before a birdie at No. 8. He netted birdies at Nos. 10, 14, 17 and No. 1.

Williams began his round with a bogey and a double bogey at holes three and four but got a stroke back with a birdie at the par-3 seventh hole. The Lafayette native also birdied the par-3 11th and the par-5 14th hole as well as the par-4 17th, tying for seventh at two-over par 74.

Freshman Reece Gaddes netted two birdies, three bogeys and a double in his round of three-over par 75. The Lebanon native posted three bogeys in his first five holes but then recorded 10 pars and two bogeys over the next 12 holes with birdies at Nos. 14 and 18. He finished the round with a double, though, tied for 11th individually.

Senior Zach Polston was four-over through eight holes on Monday before registering a triple bogey at the par-4 ninth hole. The Lafayette native shot one-over on the back nine with his only birdie of the round at No. 14, placing 18th overall with a seven-over par 79.

Sophomore Josh Wiseman netted six pars and three bogeys on the front nine. The Lebanon native added three pars, a birdie at No. 14 and a double bogey at the 11th but struggled at the end of the round with a triple bogey at No. 15 and a bogey at the 16th for an eight-over par 80, tied for 19th.

Junior Dominic Patton, competing as an individual, carded an opening-round 81 after beginning his round at the ninth hole. The Chippenham, England, native collected six pars, two bogeys and a double before an eight at the par-4 first hole. He recorded two birdies to finish the round, at holes 5 and 7, tying for 25th individually.