Rain, lightning delay, then suspend first round of MSC Championships

Overnight rain of more than an inch made the golf course unplayable Monday morning. The teams finally teed off at 2 p.m. with a shotgun start, only to be pulled off the course around 2:30 because of lightning in the area. A delay of almost two hours took place for lightning before players restarted at 4:30 p.m.

Another storm with strong rain and wind as well as lightning came through the area again at 6:15 p.m., ending play for the day. Teams will begin again Tuesday at 8 a.m., weather permitting.