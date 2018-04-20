Bolton, Daniel, Patton named Academic All-Mid-South

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 24 student-athletes were recognized from seven Mid-South Conference institutions.

Daniel leads the group with a 3.60 GPA in Accounting, while Patton holds a 3.40 in Business Administration and Bolton has a 3.34 in Management.

The Mid-South Conference Championships will begin Monday at Bowling Green Country Club.

Six women garner Academic All-Mid-South accolades

Cumberland women’s golfers Abbey Burgdorf, Ana Laura Pages Preuss, Savanna Strode, Morgan Stuckey, Raquel Romero Valverde and Cindy Williams earned Academic All-Mid-South Conference honors on Friday, as announced by the league office in advance of next week’s conference championships in Bowling Green, Ky.

Williams carries a 4.00 GPA in Management while Stuckey posts a 3.94 in Accounting and Pages Preuss holds a 3.83, also in Management. Strode has a 3.60 and Burgdorf posts a 3.40, both in Nursing, and Romero Valverde carries a 3.34 in Business Administration.

