Burgdorf finishes third, women take second at MSC Inv. — Men take second, Gaddes cards 72 in second round

Burgdorf shot two-over on the front nine, including a birdie at the par-4 second hole. The Ashland, Ohio, native added two more pars to start the back side before posting a double bogey and two bogeys over the next four holes. She also recorded the only eagle of the tournament at the par-5 14th and finished third overall, four strokes behind low medalist, Kaitlyn Riley from the University of the Cumberlands.

Strode registered five pars and three bogeys on the front nine before finishing the side with a birdie at the par-4 ninth hole. The Celina, Tenn., native netted five more pars and three bogeys on the back nine, shooting seven-over par 79 to place sixth individually.

Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss collected a pair of birdies in her round of 80, both on par-5’s, at the fourth and 12th holes. The Mallorca, Spain, native added eight pars and her round could have been even better if not for two doubles in the last five holes. She finished 11th with a two-day total of 164.

Senior Morgan Stuckey also shot 80 in the second round, starting her round with two birdies in the first four holes. The Milan, Tenn., native posted six pars and seven bogeys on the last 14 holes, placing 15th individually.

Sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde carded a second-round 81, netting 11 pars. The Palafrugell, Spain, native was six-over through 15 holes, which included double bogeys on holes eight and nine, but finished with three straight bogeys. She tied for eighth overall.

The University of the Cumberlands won the team event with a team total of 625. Cumberland was second at 637, 14 strokes ahead of third-place Lindsey Wilson.

Men take second, Gaddes cards 72 in second round

BURKESVILLE, Ky. — Cumberland men’s golf shot the low score of the day, climbing from fifth to second-place, with freshman Reece Gaddes carding an even-par 72 and sophomore Josh Wiseman posting a one-over 73 to lead the way for the Phoenix on Tuesday at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational.

Cumberland counted 72, 73, 74 and 74 for a team score of 293, five strokes better than Northwestern Ohio’s 298. The Phoenix moved up three spots in the team standings to place second, tops among Mid-South Conference clubs in the tourney.

Gaddes started slowly with three bogeys in the first five holes, but the Lebanon native made birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11 but they posted a triple bogey at the 13th. He came right back with an eagle at the par-5 14th hole and finished with three pars and a birdie for the third best round of the day in the field of 53 players, tying for 14th overall.

Wiseman shot even par on the front nine but was a roller coaster of scores with three bogeys and three birdies. The Mt. Juliet native registered five pars and two birdies, getting to two-under for the day, but ended the round with a double bogey and then a bogey on holes 17 and 18 for a one-over 73. He tied for eighth individually, just two shots from the Top 5.

Senior Zach Polston got off to a rough start with a double bogey at the first and then two bogeys, but the Lafayette native was two-under over the final 15 holes, recording birdies at Nos. 7, 12 and 14 with a bogey at the 13th. He shot 74 and posted a two-day total of 150, tied for 10th.

Senior Austin Williams made up for a horrendous Monday with a two-over par 74, though the round began with four bogeys in the first six holes. From there the Lafayette, Tenn., native registered six birdies over the last 12 holes and without a double bogey at the par-5 12th, he could have finished at even-par.

Junior Garrett Daniel recorded his second straight four-over par 76, collecting three bogeys and two birdies on the front nine. The Linden native had three bogeys along with a double on the back but also netted an eagle at the par-5 14th, tying for 12th overall.

Cumberland will play again in two weeks at the Mid-South Conference Championships at Bowling Green Country Club in Bowling Green, Ky.