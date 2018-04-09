Polston, Wiseman, Daniel shoot first-round 76s — Burgdorf tied for third, CU women tied for first at MSC Spring Invit.

All of the men teed off at No. 10 on Monday, with Daniel struggling on his first nine holes with five bogeys through eight. The Linden native settled down over his final 10 holes, recording two birdies, one bogey and seven pars for a four-over total of 76, tied for 12th.

Wiseman started strong on the back nine, netting a pair of birdies and one bogey through five holes and shooting one-over on the back. The Lebanon native was three-over on the first nine, including a bogey at the ninth, tied for 12th with his two teammates as well as Lindsey Wilson’s Cameron Claunch and Cardinal Stritch’s Brian Murtagh.

Polston made a birdie at the par-3 11th hole but posted four bogeys to finish the back nine. The Lafayette native shot one-over on the front nine with three bogeys and two birdies, the last birdie to finish the round at No. 9.

Freshman Reece Gaddes carded a first-round 81 that included three bogeys and a double bogey on the back nine and two bogeys and a double on the front. The Lebanon native is tied for 30th but just three shots from the Top 20.

Senior Austin Williams registered an opening-round 92 with five double bogeys and five bogeys. The Lafayette native is tied for 54th.

Cumberland posted a team score of 309 for fifth among nine teams, one stroke behind Georgetown College and four in back of the University of the Cumberlands. Northwestern Ohio leads the field at 297, followed by Lindsey Wilson at 299.

Burgdorf tied for third, CU women tied for first at MSC Spring Invit.

BURKESVILLE, Ky. — Senior Abbey Burgdorf carded a first-round 77 while sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde and senior Savanna Strode each shot 80 and Cumberland is tied for the team lead on Monday at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational.

Cumberland and the University of the Cumberlands are tied atop the team standings at 321, 14 strokes ahead of Lindsey Wilson heading into Tuesday’s second and final round.

Burgdorf led the field with 13 pars to go with five bogeys for her five-over par round of 77, tied for third, four shots behind Kaitlyn Riley from the University of the Cumberlands. Only one other player in the field of 37 shot better than 77 – Lindsey Wilson’s Tara Rodenhurst, who carded a 75.

Romero Valverde began her round with a birdie at the first but then a double bogey. The Palafrugell, Spain, native did not have anything more than a bogey over the final 16 holes, netting seven pars as well as a birdie at the par-4 17th hole en route to an eight-over par 80, tied for fifth.

Strode recorded a double bogey at No. 1 before registering seven pars, two birdies and two bogeys over the next 11 holes. The Celina, Tenn., native ran into trouble in the last six holes, though, posting three bogeys and a triple bogey for her 80.

Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss carded two doubles, a bogey and a birdie at the par-4 10th hole and stood four-over through 11. The Mallorca, Spain, native carded six bogeys and a double down the stretch, finishing with a first-round 84 but ninth overall, illustrating the penal nature of the course.

Senior Morgan Stuckey shot 89 on Monday with six pars and eight bogeys, tied for 22nd individually.