Romero Valverde ties for fifth; team places fourth at Phoenix Invit. - Daniel takes low medalist, CU men win team title

Daniel started his round at No. 11 and collected three birdies and two bogeys on the back nine. The Linden native added two more birdies on the front side, winning by three shots over Austin Peay’s Jay Fox. Daniel was the only player under par in both rounds.

Cumberland posted a team total of 295 on an extremely windy day at Old Hickory that drove scores well above Monday’s opening round. The Phoenix erased a one-shot deficit, winning the title by five strokes over first-round leader Martin Methodist.

Junior Dominic Patton tied for eighth playing as an individual. The Chippenham, England, native shot a second-round 76 with one birdie and 12 pars, his best finish of the academic year.

Senior Zach Polston and redshirt sophomore Josh Wiseman each netted four-over par rounds of 75 on Tuesday. Wiseman started his round at No. 12 and tallied four pars and three birdies in his first seven holes, but the Mt. Juliet native bogeyed the first four holes on the front nine before another birdie at No. 5. He ended the round with a double bogey, tying for 16th individually.

Polston birdied his first hole, the 12th, but bogeyed four of the next seven holes. The Lafayette native netted another birdie at the par-4 fifth hole and made four straight pars to finish the round, also tying for 19th overall.

Sophomore Jacob Nolen and senior Austin Williams both shot six-over par 77, with Williams registering a birdie at No. 11 to start but made a double bogey and a bogey at holes 13-14 before another birdie at No. 18. The Lafayette native netted six pars on the front nine, tying for 19th individually.

Nolen posted two bogeys and then a birdie to open his round, which started at No. 17, and recorded five pars and three bogeys along with the birdie on the front nine. The Hendersonville native birdied holes 10 and 12 but bogeyed three of the last four holes, tying for 19th overall.

Freshman Bryson Smith registered nine pars and two birdies, shooting 79 for the Phoenix. The Lafayette native finished 48th overall. Freshman Reece Gaddes struggled to an 83 thanks to illness while sophomore Colby Bolton shot a second-round 89.

Cumberland will play again in two weeks at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational at Dale Hollow State Park in Burkesville, Ky.

Romero Valverde ties for fifth; team places fourth at Phoenix Invit.

OLD HICKORY – Sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde shot six-over par 78, tying for fifth, and senior Abbey Burgdorf posted a second-round 79, helping Cumberland to a fourth-place finish on Tuesday at the Phoenix Invitational here at Old Hickory Country Club.

Romero Valverde started her round at No. 5, putting together five pars before a birdie at the par-4 10th hole. The Palafrugell, Spain, native posted five bogeys on the back nine and had two more at holes one and three, finishing at six-over 78, tied for fifth with William Carey’s Apri Leonard and Dalton State College’s Tia Teiniketo.

Burgdorf also birdied No. 10 and shot two-over on the back nine. She added another birdie at the par-3 second hole but finished with two bogeys for a second-round 79. The Ashland, Ohio, native tied for 14th with a two-day total of 157.

Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss posted three bogeys in the first four holes but netted a birdie at the par-5 ninth. The Mallorca, Spain, native struggled on the back nine with a three-hole stretch of double bogey-bogey-double but registered five straight pars before ending the round with another double. She shot an 81, tying for 19th overall.

Senior Morgan Stuckey also carded a second-round 81, though the Milan native also had a rough start, going double-bogey-bogey beginning at No. 6. She collected five pars as well as a birdie at the par-3 15th hole on the back nine and finished with three pars and two bogeys on the first five holes. Stuckey tied for 29th individually.

Senior Savannah Strode birdied her first hole of the round at the par-4 sixth. After getting off to a horrendous start on Monday, the Celina native posted seven pars and 10 bogeys, staying away from the big numbers that plagued her in the first round. She carded a final-round 81 as well, tying for 33rd.

Junior Anna Leigh Cleveland posted only two pars and 11 bogeys en route to a second-round 91, tying for 50th overall, while freshman Cindy Williams collected three pars and seven bogeys, shooting 94 on Tuesday for 55th place. Junior Tessa Barto recorded a second-round 98 with two pars.

Cumberland shot a second-round team score of 319, tied for the lowest score of the day with William Carey. The Phoenix finished fourth at 645, two strokes behind Taylor University. Dalton State College won the team title by seven shots over William Carey.

Cumberland will play again in two weeks at the Mid-South Conference Spring Invitational at Dale Hollow State Park in Burkesville, Ky.