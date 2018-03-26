Romero Valverde cards 76; CU in fifth as team

Romero Valverde posted seven pars and two bogeys on the front nine. The Palafrugell, Spain, native started the back side birdie-bogey-birdie-bogey and recorded two more bogeys on her way into the clubhouse for a four-over 76. She stands two shots behind Dalton State College’s Katie Dalton and William Carey’s Aleesha Smith, who both shot two-over par 74.

Burgdorf made a pair of double bogeys in the first three holes on Monday but then was even par the rest of the front side with a birdie at the par-4 ninth. The Ashland, Ohio, native registered bogeys at Nos. 10 and 13 but made her second birdie at No. 15 before three straight pars to finish the round. She is tied for 12th but only two strokes from sixth.

Sophomore Ana Laura Pages Preuss made nine pars in her round but struggled on the front nine with two double bogeys. The Mallorca, Spain, native was one-over on the back side until a pair of bogeys to finish the round, recording an 83, tied for 25th.

Freshman Cindy Williams, playing as an individual, carded a first-round 86, tied for 35th overall. The White Bluff native netted seven pars but more important, stayed away from the big numbers, posting three double bogeys, including one at No. 18.

Senior Morgan Stuckey hit a pair of shots in the water at No. 2 and collected just one par on the front nine but the Milan native netted three pars and five bogeys on the back for an 89, tied for 43rd.

Senior Savanna Strode also found struggled at No. 2, taking five strokes to get out of the bunker. The Celina native was 10-over through three holes but righted the ship the rest of the way with seven pars, shooting 90, tied for 49th.

Junior Anna Leigh Cleveland also shot 90, posting a pair of pars, and junior Tessa Barto registered a 111.

Cumberland stands fifth as a team but only four shots from third place, with Brenau University and Taylor University tied for third at 322. Dalton State College leads the team standings by nine strokes over William Carey. All 12 teams and 12 individuals tee off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in a shotgun start.