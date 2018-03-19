Pages Preuss cards 76; CU ladies take10-shot lead after first round

Pages Preuss stands one shot behind Southeastern University’s Ana Uribe for the top spot after 18 holes for the Phoenix, while Romero Valverde is tied for third with her 78, three shots off the lead.

Senior Abbey Burgdorf posted a first-round 82, tied for 10th with two other players, while senior Morgan Stuckey recorded an 84 and stands 15th after the completion of the opening round. Senior Savanna Strode shot a first-round 95, tied for 16th.

Cumberland registered an opening-round team score of 320, 10 strokes ahead of Southeastern and 14 shots in front of host school Brenau University.