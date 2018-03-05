Polston cards 75, Gaddes 76 in first round at Loyola; Burgdorf posts first-round 77, Romero Valverde cards 78 for CU ladies

Polston collected six birdies in his round, four of those on the back nine, carding a one-under 35 on holes 10-18. The Lafayette native made par-birdie-birdie on holes 1-3 but then shot six-over on the next five holes. After a double bogey at No. 11, he posted four birdies in six holes before a final bogey at 18 for the round of 75. Polston is tied for sixth overall, four shots off the lead of Max Hellstrom from the University of New Orleans and Philip Nijoka from Loyola.

Gaddes registered three birdies, eight pars and seven bogeys on Monday for a four-over par 76, tied for 10th individually. The Lebanon native via Wilson Central recorded birdies on holes one and three but posted four bogeys over the next six holes. He also bogeyed No. 10 but then posted five pars in the next six holes before a birdie at No. 17.

Junior Garrett Daniel shot seven-over par 79, recording two birdies and nine pars but also a pair of double bogeys. The Linden native is tied for 21st but just three shots from the Top 10.

Sophomore Josh Wiseman carded nine-hole scores of 42-40 for an 82, tied for 31st. The Mt. Juliet, Tenn., native made seven pars and one birdie over his 18 holes.

Senior Austin Williams stands 36th after the first round with an 85. The Lafayette native recorded six pars and three bogeys on the front nine and had five bogeys and a birdie on the first six holes on the back nine before an 11 on the par-5 17th hole.

Cumberland is fifth as a team, three shots behind the University of Mobile and nine in back of host Loyola University, which stands in second place. NCAA Division I New Orleans leads the field by nine shots heading into Tuesday’s second round.

Burgdorf posts first-round 77, Romero Valverde cards 78 for CU ladies

SLIDELL, La. — Senior Abbey Burgdorf posted a first-round five-over par 77 and sophomore Raquel Romero Valverde added a 78, leading Cumberland women’s golf on Monday at the Loyola Invitational at Oak Harbor Golf Club in the first round of the spring semester for the Phoenix.

Burgdorf stands tied for fifth overall after the first 18 holes, four shots in back of Kyra Plotner from the University of Mobile, who carded an opening-round 73 for a one-shot lead.

Romero Valverde is one shot in back of Burgdorf, tied for ninth, after shooting a first-round 78. Freshman Ana Laura Pages Preuss and senior Savanna Strode each recorded an opening-round 80, tied for 14th but just two shots from the Top 10.

Senior Morgan Stuckey, who missed the fall semester of competition with an injury, posted a first-round 84, tied for 19th, while junior Anna Leigh Cleveland collected a 90 on Monday.

William Carey leads the field with a 308 as a team in the first round, while Mobile, Cumberland and Loyola are all bunched together in second, third and fourth, respectively, with scores of 314, 315 and 316.