Maple Hill Driving Range closes

The golf range had served golfers in the area since 1993.

“We appreciate the many golfers who have enjoyed coming to the range, and practiced at our facility for nearly 25 years, “ said range owners Sue and Tim Siens. “We want to thank them for their business. We also want to thank Rod Clemmons, Lebanon golf teaching professional and custom golf club maker, for giving lessons at our facility. Rod has helped share the love of golf with many young people.”

The Siens said they will be selling the golf range equipment if others are interested in opening a golf practice range at another location. They can be contacted at (615) 557-7838 for more information.