Women ranked 24th

Staff Reports • Nov 6, 2017 at 4:36 PM

Cumberland women’s golf is ranked 24th in the first regular season edition of the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll released Friday by the national office.

The Phoenix won the RedHawk Fall Invitational at Canebrake Club in Athens, Tenn., two weeks ago and placed third in the Metro Parks/Town and Country Invitational last week at McCabe Golf Couse in Nashville against a mostly Division I field of opponents.

Cumberland also took third at the Bill Sergent Invitational in London, Ky., to begin the fall and placed fourth at the Mid-South Conference Fall Invitational in Georgetown, Ky., in September.

Mid-South Conference foes the University of the Cumberlands (7th) and Lindsey Wilson (19th) are also ranked in the poll. Cumberland has completed its fall season and will next play in March at the Loyola Invitational in Slidell, La.

