Turner turns in another Pine Creek ace

Former Wilson Central golfer Blain Turner hit his second hole-in-one of the summer Tuesday at Pine Creek on the 139-yard No. 15 hole. The Trevecca freshman set the Pine Creek record with a personal-best 62 Sunday. He shot 69 Tuesday when he hit his ace, which was witnessed by John Swoboda. Turner, who has been playing golf for four years, hit his first hole-in-one June 20, also at Pine Creek.