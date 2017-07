Sammy B's and Lebanon golf course hold senior scrambles

Andy Howell, Jewel Huddleston, Walter Neal and Wayne Ridling won the June 6 Sammy B’s Senior Scramble while Larry Blackburn, Bob Huddleston, Jerry Buchanan and Tom Webster were second as both teams shot 61 at Hunters Point Golf Course. Al Snyder was closest to the pin on No. 2 while Andy Howell (right) was closest on No. 12.