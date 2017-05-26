Cumberland women move up four spots in NAIA Championships

Teams completed the second round after a six-and-a-half hour weather delay.

Inclement weather forced delays of the first and second rounds of the tournament, cutting the event after 36 holes to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals plus ties after the completion of the second round Thursday evening. Cumberland improved by 17 shots in the second round, moving up four spots as a team to 22nd.

Junior Abbey Burgdorf tied for 57th in the event after her second-round 80 and junior Morgan Stuckey tied for 72nd, also shooting 80 in the second round, which the Phoenix did on Wednesday morning before the weather postponed play that day.

Junior Savanna Strode tied for 130th after a second-round 86 and freshman Raquel Romero Valverde tied for 133rd, shooting 90 in both rounds. Sophomore Anna Leigh Cleveland tied for 144th, posting an 89 in the second round.