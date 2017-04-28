Club members win Rotary Golf Tournament for second year

The team, made up of Mike Dover, Richard Whitener, M.F. Donnell and Gwynn Lanius, won the tournament for the second year in a row.

The tournament, which was open to the public, serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for the Rotary Club. Eleven teams of four competed in the tournament.

Funds gathered through tournament signups, sponsorships, donations and bids in the silent auction go to the club to help with service efforts in the community.

In addition to the champions, other teams and players were recognized for their accomplishments during the tournament.

Parkland Flea Market Inc. sponsored a putting challenge held during the tournament.

As golfers finished the ninth hole, they could attempt to knock in a put in two strokes from a lengthy distance. If they were able to do that, they tried to get a hole-in-one for the same distance. The closest to hitting it would be awarded $100, while $500 would go to anyone who could get the hole-in-one.

None qualified for the $500 award, but Devon Ripley of Maplehurst Bakeries came the closest and was awarded as the best putter.

Ripley was also recognized for having the longest drive of the day.

“We appreciate everyone who helped out and supported this tournament and supported our Rotary Club,” said Michael Ayalon, president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. The club is made up of service-oriented community members who meet for fellowship and regularly participate in various service projects and initiatives in Lebanon.

For more information about the Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.