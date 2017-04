The Linden native birdied the final two holes to post a one-shot victory over teammate Josh Wiseman at Windtree Golf Club in Mt. Juliet. He posted a four-under 67 with seven birdies in the first round and added four more birdies in the final-round 68 for his second individual win of the year.

Cumberland will begin play in the Mid-South Conference Championships next Monday at Bowling Green (Ky.) Country Club.