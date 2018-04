The Phoenix and Lions will play at Golden Lions Stadium in Pine Bluff, Ark. UAPB is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in FCS. Cumberland lost 24-17 to FCS member Presbyterian College last season. The addition to the schedule gives CU 11 contests for the 2018 season.

Cumberland will open the 2018 campaign at Bluefield College on Aug. 25 and play its home opener Sept. 1 versus Union College before heading to UAPB.