Pitts named Cumberland offensive coordinator

Pitts joined the staff March 12 and will lead the offensive unit during spring drills that begin March 26.

He served as offensive coordinator the last four seasons at the University of the Cumberlands, helping the Patriots to a 20-20 mark, including 6-4 in 2017 and 7-3 in 2015. The squad averaged 28.9 points per game this past season with five contests of 30-plus points.

The Cumberlands ranked 10th nationally in rushing offense per game (248.1) and 16th in total rushing offense (2481 yards) in 2016, scoring 27 or more points in 6-of-10 contests. The Patriots offense was a juggernaut in 2015 behind Mid-South Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Year Adam Craig, ranking third nationally in rushing offense per game (342.7) and total rushing offense (3247) while averaging 41.0 points per game (sixth in the country) and 458.4 yards per outing (ninth nationally).

In Pitts’ first season in Williamsburg, the squad ranked ninth in the country in rushing offense per game (237.5) and 14th in total rushing offense (2375), scoring 27-plus points five times. The Patriots lost four games that year by a combined 15 points. He produced 13 All-Mid-South Conference honorees during his four seasons at the Cumberlands.

The Newnan, Ga., native served eight years at Shorter University from 2006-13 under Mathis, starting as tight ends coach (2006) before working with receivers (2007) and then co-offensive line/tight ends/tackles (2008-09).

He was the team’s offensive line coach for the last four years with the Hawks. Shorter ranked second nationally in rushing offense per game (310.9) and posted 30.5 points per contest in 2010 and ranked third in the country in rushing (271.9), averaging 30.0 points per outing in 2011, the program’s last in the NAIA.

In 2012, the first transition year to Division II, the Hawks ranked ninth nationally in rushing at 268.5 yards per game and ranked third the Gulf South Conference in rushing (227.9) and second in time of possession while ranking third in total offense in 2013. Fifteen offensive linemen garnered All-Conference recognition from 2008-13.

Pitts also served as Recruiting Coordinator his last four years at Shorter, recruiting one All-American linebacker (Demery Hawkins) and four All-Mid-South Conference honorees, including one Defensive Player of the Year (Hemery) and one Freshman of the Year (Dominique Henfield).

He worked as a student assistant for two years at Gardner-Webb University before transferring to Shorter, where he received his bachelor’s in History and Political Science in 2007 and earned a master’s in Leadership in 2009.

Pitts is married to the former Abby Hogan and the couple has two daughters, Kennedy and Emerson.