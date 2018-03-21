Elliott joins CU staff as defensive coordinator

Elliott joined the staff March 12 and will lead the defensive unit during spring drills that will begin March 26.

He spent the last six years as head coach at Bethel University in McKenzie posting a 30-37 overall record. In his first season as head coach the Wildcats posted a 9-4 mark, winning the Mid-South Conference West Division as well as a first-round game in the NAIA National Tournament over Georgetown College.

Bethel finished 5-6 in 2014 and 7-4 in 2016 as well during his tenure as head coach. During his tenure as head coach he worked with running backs, quarterbacks and receivers on offense and linebackers and defensive backs on defense.

Elliott also spent eight years as an assistant coach at Bethel prior to taking over the head coaching duties, serving as the defensive line coach from 2004-06 and defensive coordinator from 2007-09. He was named assistant head coach for two seasons, one while working with linebackers and the other as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Bethel posted a 55-36 record during his eight years as an assistant coach with NAIA playoff appearances in 2006, 2007 and 2011. The Wildcats won the Mid-South Conference West Division in 2005-07 and 2011 while he was an assistant.

Before his tenure in McKenzie, he spent parts of five years at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholi.