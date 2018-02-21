FCS’ Smith commits to Appalachian State

Friendship Christian lineman Luke Smith (left, sending teammate Jajuan Foutch onto the field to receive his BlueCross Bowl Most Valuable Offensive Player award in December) became the first verbal commitment of Appalachian State’s 2019 recruiting class Monday night, the junior announced on Twitter. A three-star recruit as rated by 247Sports, the 6-foot-1, 290-pounder had 41 total tackles, including 31 solo, and four sacks for the undefeated state champions last fall. He had 37 total tackles and three sacks as a sophomore in 2016. He also received offers from Syracuse and Youngstown State and picked up interest from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Stanford, among others, according to 247 Sports.