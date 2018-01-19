Mt. Juliet native Barry Wilmore receives ‘The Teddy’

Mt. Juliet High graduate Barry (Butch) Wilmore (middle) receives the prestigious Theodore Roosevelt Award (The Teddy) during a ceremony Wednesday night in Indianapolis. The Teddy, considered the highest honor given by the NCAA, is awarded annually to a former collegiate athlete who have distinguished themselves in society. Wilmore, who played football as a walk-on at Tennessee Tech, is a NASA astronaut who made two trips aboard the space shuttle Atlantis, piloting one and serving as commander for the other, which was the program’s final flight. Previous winners include presidents, governors, coaches, judges and other astronauts.