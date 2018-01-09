Bustle takes over as interim head coach

Suber will remain employed at Cumberland until Jan. 16.

Bustle just finished his fifth season on the Cumberland staff, serving as the offensive line coach for the Phoenix and adding Co-Offensive Coordinator duties this year.

”We want to thank Coach Suber for 10 years of service at Cumberland University,” Pavan said. “He continued the program’s winning tradition as head coach. Brad will take over the day-to-day operations of the program as we search for a permanent head coach.”

Bustle's work with an experienced group on the o-line in 2013 helped CU rank eighth nationally in rushing offense per game (248.6) and 10th in total rushing offense (2,735 yards). Thirty-five of the team's 40 offensive touchdowns came on the ground that season, while AJ Harmon earned First Team All-Mid-South Conference and Second Team All-America honors and Tucker Cathey garnered Second Team All-MSC accolades.

In 2014 he worked with a very inexperienced group up front, at times with five freshmen on the field at the same time. The unit helped pave the way for 25 rushing touchdowns and 4.7 yards-per-attempt while allowing just 11 sacks. The Phoenix finished the year ranked 23rd nationally in total rushing offense (2,216 yards) and rushing offense per game (201.50) as well as 26th in scoring offense (30.6) and 28th in third down conversions (40.1).

CU ranked 29th nationally in total rushing offense (2,021) and 31st in rushing offense per game (183.7) in 2015 behind a pair of Second Team All-Mid-South honorees, Nick Bodden and Chris Escamilla. Twenty-three of the club's 44 touchdowns came on the ground.

In 2016 the Phoenix ranked 11th in the country in rushing offense per game (232.4) and 13th in total rushing offense (2,556), with Chandler Peeples anchoring a line that helped five players finish with more than 330 yards on the ground. Cumberland scored 32 rushing touchdowns and allowed just 16 sacks in 11 contests while averaging 27.9 points per game.

This season the Phoenix ranked sixth in the nation in rushing offense per game (260.7) and total rushing offensive (2,868) while giving up just 10 sacks in 11 contests. Thirty-five of the team’s 54 touchdowns came on the ground and Peeples and Jason Smith were voted First Team All-Mid-South and Nick Bodden garnered Second Team All-MSC accolades.

The Blacksburg, Va., native worked two years as a defensive graduate assistant at Virginia Tech, organizing and running the offensive scout team, organizing weekly defensive scouting reports along with video breakdown. He assisted with linebackers his first season and the defensive line during his second year.

The Hokies lost in the 2011 ACC Championship Game and played in the All-State Sugar Bowl and participated in the Russell Athletic Bowl in 2012.

Bustle spent one season as the defensive line coach at Catholic High School in New Iberia, La., in 2010, grading film along with film breakdown, game planning and calling defensive plays in games. The Panthers reached the LHSAA playoffs that season.

He played collegiately at Louisiana-Lafayette, earning four letters for the Ragin' Cajuns at guard and center in a no-huddle offense. Bustle was voted First Team All-Sun Belt Conference as a junior and senior and voted Offensive Team Captain his senior campaign as well. He was also on the Preliminary Watch List for the Rotary Lombardi Award in 2009.

Bustle signed a free agent contract with the Hartford [CT] Colonials in the United Football League after his college career.

He earned his bachelor's in General Studies from Louisiana-Lafayette in 2009 and worked on his master's in Instructional Technology while at Virginia Tech. He is the son of former Louisiana-Lafayette head coach and Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Ricky Bustle.