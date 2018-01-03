TFCA places 10 more from county on all-state teams

In addition, the TFCA placed five Friendship Christian players and four from Mt. Juliet Christian on the Division II-A team.

Offensive lineman Cade Powers, athletes Jajuan Foutch (primarily a running back) and Chad Holcomb (the Commanders’ free safety), defensive lineman Luke Smith and linebacker Taylor Carman made the team from Friendship.

Quarterback Alex Pitman, running back Darius Hylick, wide receiver Logan Collier and defensive lineman David Hylick represented MJCA.

The TFCA had already announced some of its other teams, including Class 2A, which included Watertown receiver Heath Price.