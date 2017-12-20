Price named to state sports writer’s All-State team

Price was also an All-Region 4-2A selection and was named league most valuable player this season.

“Heath has natural talent when he’s on the football field,” said Watertown head coach Gavin Webster. “Teams schemed away from him on defense and try to scheme to stop him on offense. He’s very deserving of this award.”

Price finished the year with 1,399 total yards, which included 846 yards receiving on 50 catches, 108 yards rushing and 108 yards passing. He racked up 116 total points, including 19 touchdowns.

The Purple Tigers finished the season at 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the region.

TSWA All-State Football

The TSWA All-State football team for Class 1A and Class 2A includes:

Class 2A

OFFENSE

QB – Ethan Cobb, Eagleville

QB – Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

RB – Tre Davidson, Columbia Academy

RB – Trey Jones, Union City

WR – Graham Hatcher, Eagleville

WR – Heath Price, Watertown

WR – Trey Tidwell, Waverly Central

OL – Andrew Foster, Scotts Hill

OL – Caleb Garrett, Rockwood

OL – Josh Hill, Forrest

OL – Austin Jernigan, Union City

OL – Colton Quick, Union City

ATH – Keyvont Baines, Trousdale Co.

K – Noah Holsinger, Trinity Christian

DEFENSE

DL – Marvin Cliff, Peabody

DL – Jake Gregory, Trousdale Co.

DL –Khance Hill, Peabody

DL – Tracey Justice, Tyner

LB – Joshua Cook, Columbia Aca.

LB – Jawan Elston, Tyner

LB – Josiah Millsaps, Tellico Plains

LB – Michael Punzalan, Jackson Co.

DB – Jaylen Bowens, Tyner

DB – Rush Lansdell, Columbia Aca.

DB – Zander Price, Rockwood

DB – Jacob Saylors, Marion County

ATH – Aaron Swafford, Meigs Co.

P – Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County

Class 1A

OFFENSE

QB – Bryce Hanley, Greenback

QB – Parker McKinney, Coalfield

RB – Braxton Givens, Gordonsville

RB – Dezmond Johnson, Lake Co.

WR – Blake Isaacs, Unaka

WR – Michael Lowe, Coalfield

WR – Paul Todd, Hillcrest

OL – Derrell Bailey, Greenback

OL – Hayden Branham, South Pittsburg

OL – Brice Dunkleman, Cornersville

OL – Jake Kilby, Coalfield

OL – Blake Thompson, Collinwood

ATH – Austin Amor, Franklin Grace Chr.

K – Creed Ramsey, Greenback

DEFENSE

DL – Ethan Beasley, Mt. Pleasant

DL – Reese Plemons, Greenback

DL – Brock Powers, Cornersville

LB – Breeden Gilbert, Greenback

LB – Drake Miklas, Coalfield

LB – Hudson Nanney, Dresden

LB – James Nobles, Lake County

LB – Garrett Raulston, South Pittsburg

DB – Avery Davis, Wayne County

DB – Brandon Moore, Fayetteville

DB – Hudson Petty, Whitwell

DB – Eli Woodard, Cornersville

ATH – Kade Pearson, Huntingdon

P – Kolbe McMahon, Cornersville